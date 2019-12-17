HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

WINTER CONCERT – 7 p.m. CCS Jr./Sr. students perform voice, instrumental pieces. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

NATIVITY SCENES SHOW – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Drop off and set up your creche display at the annual Nativity Scenes Show, hosted by the Cavalry Hill Retreat Center, 290 Chestnut St, Oneonta. Call 607-432-4926 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Calvary-Hill-Retreat-Center-147175351973789/

HOLIDAY FILM – 1 p.m. Showing ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.’ Cost, $5/adult. Walton Theater, 30 Gardiner Pl., Walton. 607-865-6688 or visit waltontheatre.org

SANTA VISIT – 3 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa, tell him their Christmas wishes, enjoy free hot chocolate & cookies. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/santa-at-the-cooperstown-christmas-cottage-see-schedule-for-times/

REMEMBRANCE – 5:30 p.m. Longest Night service for those who have lost loved ones this past year. All welcome. Christ Church Episcopal, 46 River St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9555 or visit www.ceccoop.net