HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

FISHING CLINIC – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. All ages are welcome to come learn basics of ice fishing with DEC. Bait & tackle provided. Experienced anglers encouraged to bring your own. Dress warmly. Free. Relocated to Canadarago Boat Launch, 135 Dennison Rd., Richfield Springs. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

YOUNG PIONEERS – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids aged 11-16 for either ‘Pulp to Print: Paper Making & Printing’ or ‘Introduction To Hand Sewing.’ Lunch included. Registration required. Cost, $50/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

SOUP TO GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Stop by for free, homemade soup with neighbors. No age, socio-economic, or church membership requirement. Just because we’re neighbors. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Enjoy 3-course international themed dinner. Experience flavors from around the world. This week, try food form Bavaria. Cost, $20/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

OUTDOORS – 6 p.m. Join ADK for monthly meeting featuring potluck dinner followed at 7 by Doug and Scott Fielder presenting on their trip to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks in October 2018. Enjoy slideshow of the various features, weather and learn about how accessible they are even for those with mobility impairments. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-267-4586 or visit susqadk.org/node/2

STARGAZING – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Explore the February night sky with OCCA vice president Jim Hill.Learn about constellations Orion, Gemini and Taurus, the winter circle, the Pleiades, & if lucky see the Andromeda galaxy, the most distant object that can be seen with the naked eye. Binoculars optional. Bring a chair. Hot chocolate, snack will be served. Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Rt. 80, Cooperstown. 607-282-4087 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/naked-eye-astronomy-the-winter-sky/

DISCUSSION GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. Meeting of Circle of Women to for small group, non-judgemental discussion. Hosted by Amy Freeth and Jeanie Scarzafava Limit, 8-15 women/session. First come, first serve. Reservations required. 607-435-9934 or e-mail Nettiejes@yahoo.com

SLAM POETRY – 8 – 10 p.m. Celebrate Black History Month, works of Black/African American poets at open mic cover performance. Union Square, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta.