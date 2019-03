HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

FILM SOCIETY – 7 p.m. Film Society of Cooperstown presents “The Last Picture Show” (1971). Free, refreshments included. Village Ball Room, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-437-6903 or visit www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop/

SOUP TO GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Stop by from free, homemade soup with neighbors. No age, socio-economic, or church membership requirement. Just because we’re neighbors. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

WRITERS GROUP – 5 p.m. Discuss current writing projects, get inspired, have fun. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BOE MEETING – 7 – 8 p.m. Library Media Center, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181.