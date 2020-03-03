HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Presenting Shakespeare’s comedy ‘A Midsummer Nights Dream’ featuring a love quadrangle, magic, & mischievous fairies. General Admission, $5/person. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

WELLNESS – 4 p.m. Group discussion focusing on emotional wellness. Teen are invited to talk out their stress, anxiety more. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 academy St., Oneonta. 607-433-2009.

SOUP TO GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Stop by for free, homemade soup with neighbors. No age, socio-economic, or church membership requirement. Just because we’re neighbors. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

COOKING CLASS – 4 – 6 p.m. Neida Suto of Greater New York Conference Home Health Education Services presents program on using diet, lifestyle changes to overcome lifestyle diseases. Includes seminar, plant-based cooking demonstration followed by dinner for attendees. RSVP strongly requested. Requested donation to cover supply cost, $15/person. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St., Otego. 607-988-6661 or visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Enjoy 3-course international themed dinner. Experience flavors from around the world. This week, try food form Cuba. Cost, $20/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

DISCUSSION – 6 p.m. Open discussion on School Budget. Library, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/article/158061?org=cooperstown-csd

DISCUSSION GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. Meeting of Circle of Women to for small group, non-judgmental discussion. Hosted by Amy Freeth and Jeanie Scarzafava Limit, 8-15 women/session. First come, first serve. Reservations required. 607-435-9934 or e-mail Nettiejes@yahoo.com