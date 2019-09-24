HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

SQUARE DANCE CLASS – 7:30 p.m. Learn Modern Western Square Dancing with The Doubleday Dancers. Have fun, exercise, meet new people. Dress casual, with comfortable. Shoes. Free, all welcome. Cooperstown Elemenrary School. 607-547-8665.

OPEN HOUSE – 4 – 6 p.m. Tour the home, meet the staff, enjoy a banjo performance by Jack Cooper. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-0600, ext. 102 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

POETRY SLAM – 8 p.m. Slam Open Mic followed by featured poet Lauren Bullock, traveling spoken word performer/teaching artist. The Waterfront Room, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta.