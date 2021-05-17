HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Free Items At ReUse Center 05-18-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 18

MOVE OUT – 9 a.m. – Used items from SUNY Oneonta students are available. Everything under the tent is free. ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. E-mail Rachel.kornhauser@oneonta.edu.

LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This week led by Carole. Emphasis will be placed on range of motion, balance, and toning. Brick building behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com