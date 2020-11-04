HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Glimmerglass Film Days Returns 11-05-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

FILM FESTIVAL – Enjoy movies, videos on theme ‘A Road Less Traveled.’ Sign up to stream films to your home devices. Continues through 11/11. Cost, $50 for all-inclusive pass. Presented by Glimmerglass Film Days. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer’ with photographer Kevin Gray featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

VOICES OF THE GAME – 2 p.m. Hear from longtime major league umpire Gary Darling. He will be discussing memorable moments his career as an umpire and from his post-baseball involvement with Umps Care, a charity that helps seriously ill children. Free, Registration required for Zoom meeting. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-of-the-game-gary-darling?date=0

ANNUAL MEETING – 6 p.m. Otsego & Schoharie 4-H groups discuss the past years accomplishments, hold elections, present the Virtual Showcase. All residents are welcome to learn about activities, response to the Covid19 Pandemic. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2020/11/05/2020-virtual-annual-meeting to register.

ART DISCUSSION – 7 p.m. Webinar on relationship between art & environment. Learn how people use their artistry & knowledge to begin discussion, educate the public, and draw attention to environmental crises. Free, registration required. Presented by A.J. Read Science Discovery Center. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

FUNDRAISER – 8 p.m. Take a musical retreat with the harmonies of upstate NY indie folk-pop band ‘The Sea The Sea.’ Donations welcome. Presented by The Earlville Opera House on Facebook & Youtube. Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com