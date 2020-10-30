HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Halloween Fun In Richfield Springs 10-31-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SARURDAY, OCTOBER 31

HALLOWEEN FUN – 10 a.m. – Noon. Bring painted or carved pumpkins to enter in pumpkin contest, winners announced at 10:15, followed by costume contest. Prizes available. All ages welcome. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or Click Here

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Early Voting open. Meadows Office Complex, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. Click Here for info.

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Burlington Flats Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Rd., Burlington Flats. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

TRUNK OR TREAT – 6 p.m. View decorated Trunks this Halloween. Will be at various locations around town. Library, Dollar General, NBT Bank, Corner of Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/