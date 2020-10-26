HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Halloween Themed Workout Party 10-27-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

HIGH-LOW-WEEN PARTY – 7 p.m. Enjoy aerobic work out inspired by the ‘80s with Halloween songs. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-0010 or click here

VOTE – Noon – 8 p.m. Early Voting open. Meadows Office Complex, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. Click for details.

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Cherry Valley Community Center, Rt. 54, Cherry Valley. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BASEBALL AUTHORS – 2 p.m. Learn about Baseball post WWII through ‘Baseball & Bubblegum: The 1952 Topps Collection’ authors Thomas & Ellen Zappala. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-Baseball-and-Bubble-Gum?date=0

BOOK CLUB – 7 p.m. Read ‘The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Highcastle’ by Stuart Turton, a thrilling murder mystery. Then come discuss with the group via Zoom. E-editions available. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.