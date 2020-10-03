HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hyde & Shriek Tours Begin At Hyde Hall 10-04-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Hear tales of the mysterious happening over the years at historic mansion, including the ones identified by Ghost Hunters Halloween special on SyFy network. 1-hour after-dark tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

MOBILE COACH – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Stop by at mobile cancer screening coach for free mammograms, more for women over 40 with no insurance or underinsured. Jerry’s Place, 6635 St. Hwy. 28, Hartwick. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.bassett.org/services/cancer-care/cancer-screenings/mobile-cancer-screening-coach

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

BAG SALE – 10 a.m. – Noon. Purchase a bag and fill it with used books to support your village library. Cost, $5. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-544-1418 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer’ with photographer Kevin Gray featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org