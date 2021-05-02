HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Ice Harvest Family Fun 02-06-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6

ICE HARVEST – 11 a.m. Hanford Ice Harvest goes online. Presenting family program ‘Ice Harvesting and Ice Houses’ with Luke Mills, education coordinator. Learn how ice houses work and experiment to see which materials work best. Free, registration required. Presented by Hanford Mills Museum, East Meredith. 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org

COVID-19 TESTING – 8 a.m. Free rapid testing for people with no symptoms of Covid-19. Appointments required. Oneonta Health Center, 125 Main St., Oneonta. 607-433-6510 or visit www.bassett.org/covid-19