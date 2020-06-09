HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn About Aquatic Invasive Species 06-10-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

CONSERVATION – Noon – 1 p.m. As summer warms up learn about aquatic invasive species with intern Sierra Stickney. Learn what to look for, what you can do to stop the spread. Zoom meeting with Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/spotlight-on-invasives-aquatic-invasives-to-watch-for/ for info.

CANCER SCREENING – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile screening coach to provide no cost cancer screening to women aged 40+. Call to find out about free offers. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.facebook.com/Cancer-Services-Program-of-the-Central-Region-1059821577380197/

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

BINGO NIGHT – 5:30 p.m. Join Family Resource Network for fun, combined event for Teen Scene youth, Support Group families, Dragon Dates members, more. Registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/ for info.

ART CONVERSATION – 7:30 p.m. Hear from one of the artists behind the Yager Museum exhibit ‘Dadibaajimo: Two Mississauga Artists Share Stories’ Cathie Jamieson, discussing art, Indigenous life and culture, and inspiration with Dr. Quentin Lewis, curator. Free, public welcome to attend & ask questions. Visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum to view.