HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn About Benefits of Native Plants 03-15-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 15

NATIVE PLANTS – 7 p.m. Learn about ‘Local Community Native Plant ‘How-To’ Project’’ in which a group of Delhi volunteers distributed 500+ native plants to residents of their area and educated the community about their benefits. Free, registration for Zoom required. Presented by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. 607-643-5680 or visit doas.us/delhi-homegrown-national-park/

THRIFT SHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop by thrift shop and boutique to support Helios Care. March 15 through 19 everything in store is 1/2 off. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 261 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5335 or visit www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice/

MUSEUM TALK – 6 p.m. Presentation ‘Nothing that Deserved the Name of Purchase was Made’ with Bonney Hartley, the Tribal Historic Preservation Manager discussing the long-term project of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community to recover ancestors, artifacts and objects from museums, collections, and institutions which belong to the Mohican Nation. Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4480 or visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com