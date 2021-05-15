HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn About Fenimore Exhibit ‘Keith Haring: His Art and Times’ 05-16-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 16

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. Learn about recently opened Fenimore Art Museum exhibit “Keith Haring: His Art and Times” from Chris Rossi, Director of Exhibitions & Gary Cassinelli, collector and owner of artworks in the exhibit.Free, registration required. Visit libraries.4cls.org/cooperstown/2020/10/13/fovl-sunday-speaker-series-for-2020-2021/

BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – Noon. 24th annual book sale to support Kinney Memorial Library. Find your next good read. Cost for hardcovers $1, pocket-paperbacks $0.25. Also includes a Bag Sale. Masks/social distancing required. Hartwick Community Center, 450 Co. Rd. 11, Hartwick. 607-293-6600 visit www.facebook.com/Kinney-Memorial-Library-826941007399746/

THEATER – 7 p.m. Tom Morgan presents his one-man-show ‘Tales From The Empire’ about the Empire Hotel and the time his family ran it. This is part 2 but it can stand-a-lone. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org