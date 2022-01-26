HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn About Invasive Species with Otsego County Conservation Association 01-27-2022

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

CONSERVATION WEBINAR – 7 – 8 p.m. Learn about the Woolly Adelgid, an invasive insect which targets hemlock trees which are an important part of our ecosystem. Seminar will cover the biology & impact of this insect as well as surveying and management options. Learn how you can volunteer to spot this invader and help protect our local forests. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/hemlock-woolly-adelgid-spotters/

SENIOR LUNCH – Noon. The Otsego County Office for the Aging invites residents aged 60+ for a delicious lunch. Must call 24+ hours in advance. Suggested donation $3.50. Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., Milford. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

ARTFUL JOURNAL – 1 p.m. Record your feelings and experiences through sketch, collage, calligraphy, and more with a supportive group. Please bring your own supplies. Monthly meetings will include time to share and inspire each other. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/