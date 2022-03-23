HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn About the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League 03-24-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 24

AUTHOR SERIES – 2 p.m. Join author Anika Orrock to discuss her book ‘The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.’ Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-authors-series-anika-orrock?date=0

UKRAINE – 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. Panel discussion ‘The Pain You Cannot Escape: Ukraine, the Ethics of War, and Refugee Sanctuary’ presented by Dr. Achim Koeddermann who teaches philosphy and will feature Ukrainian academics sharing their insights on the current war. Q&A session will follow. Hodgdon IRC Lecture Hall #2, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-3603.

JOB FAIR – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stop by and see what job might be right for you with Staffworks and Chobani. Hiring for all shifts, packagers, forklift operators, more. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-334-5055 or visit www.foothillspac.org

OPEN STUDIO – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grab a coffee and stop by the art studio with your current knitting, drawing, or painting project to work and socialize. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

SENIOR LUNCH – Noon. The Otsego County Office for the Aging invites residents aged 60+ for a delicious lunch. Must call 24+ hours in advance. Suggested donation $3.50. Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., Milford. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 3 – 4 p.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy presentations from award winning poet Skye Jackson and writer John Robert Lee. Registration required. Presented by the Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

BEEKEEPING – 7 – 9 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Leatherstocking Beekeepers Association open to all to learn about beekeeping and share their experiences. Hosted at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. Visit leatherstockingbeekeepers.com