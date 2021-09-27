HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn about the Sullivan-Clinton campaign 09-28-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

HISTORY LECTURE – 6:30 p.m. Join historian Mary Alexander for a discussion of how the villages of Upstate New York in 1929 Commemorated the Sullivan-Clinton expedition of 150 years previously which destroyed the Iroquois Confederacy. Registration for Zoom required. Presented by the Arkell Museum, Canajoharie. 518-673-2317 ext 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/