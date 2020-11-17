HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn History Of Baseball Uniforms 11-18-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP – 1 p.m. Students grades 6-12 are invited to learn history of baseball uniforms and how changes in the uniform often reflect events in American history in the 20th & 21st Centuries. Free, registration required for Zoom meeting. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-american-history-through-baseball-uniforms-2?date=0

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

EAT LOCAL – Support local restaurants for the years ‘Restaurant Week.’ Participating restaurants offer a 2 course prix fixe for $20, more deals. Visit website for menu. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Visit otsegocc.com for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org