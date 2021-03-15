HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn To Cook Webinar 03-16-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 16

FOOD WEBINAR – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about food, recipes, and nutrition info you can use everyday. This week celebrate National Frozen Food Month. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 x120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/05/tuesdays-2

VOICES OF THE GAME – 2 p.m. Discuss the changes to baseball in 2021, such as spring training, with BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner Jayson Stark. Free, registration required. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-of-the-game-jayson-stark-2021?date=0

MANAGEMENT SERIES – 6 – 8 p.m. Own, care for, or just love horses? Take this series of 5 courses to learn all about how to care for them. Cost, $10/class. Third session learn about equine nutrition management. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/03/09/march-madness-equine-management-series

TAX PREPARATION – 6 – 9 p.m. Accounting students at Hartwick College partner with the IRS to help community members prepare their 2020 taxes. Free, appointments required. Hartwick College, Oneonta. vita@hartwick.edu