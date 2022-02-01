HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn to make Maple Syrup 02-02-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

MAPLE SYRUP WORKSHOP – 6 – 8 p.m. Learn the ins and outs of producing maple syrup, whether you’re looking to start making your own or a small scale producer looking to scale up. All skill levels welcome, bring your questions for Q&A session. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cobleskill. 518-234-4303 ext. 119 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/02/02/maple-syrup-production-for-beginners

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Italy. Cost, $25/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining