HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn To Photograph Birds With Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society 07-08-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

BIRD PHOTOGRAPHY – 6:30 – 7 p.m. Learn how to best photograph area birds with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon. Free, open to public. Visit doas.us/event/beginning-bird-photography-chat-part-1-your-camera-and-accessories/ for info.

CONSERVATION – Noon – 1 p.m. ‘Not So Wild About Parsnip’ Zoom webinar on invasive wild parsnip which has been taking over the roadsides, fields, and crowding out native species. Learn what you can do with Otsego County Conservation Association. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/spotlight-on-invasives-not-so-wild-about-parsnip/ for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

GARDEN CLASS – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Learn to manage invasive plant species in your landscape with the Tompkins County Master Gardeners. Registration required. Cost, $20/person. Visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/ for info.