HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Lecture ‘The Palisades Around Us: Akwesasne Experiences with Pretendian Cults’ 05-03-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 3

LECTURE – 6 p.m. Presentation ‘The Palisades Around Us: Akwesasne Experiences with ‘Pretendian’ Cults’ about the problem of self-indigenizing people and negotiating this in the domains of Mohawk cultural property and heritage with former elected chief Darren Bonaparte from Akwesasne. Yager Musuem, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4480 or visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

WRITING GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Bring your notebooks, pens/pencils and be ready to share your writing in a supportive writing group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com