HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Make Sense Of Seed Cataloges With Otsego County Master Gardeners 01-13-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13

LUNCH & LEARN – Noon. Otsego County Master Gardeners present ‘Making Sense of Seed Catalogs – Ask the Experts’ featuring Master Gardeners Kim L’Heureux and Kathy Koch with Ashley Helmholdt, Extension Associate from the Cornell Garden-Based Learning Program who will discuss the Cornell Vegetable Variety Garden Trials. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 607-547-2536 ext. 228 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/13/lunch-learn-making-sense-of-seed-catalogs-ask-the-experts

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

HEALTHY EATING – 4:30 p.m. Learn how to make quick, healthy, low cost meals. Participants who complete 6 lessons will receive $40 gift card to the Shoe Department. Free, registration for Zoom required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 115 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/