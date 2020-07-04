HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Music At Pioneer Park 07-05-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 5

MUSIC ON MAIN – 2 – 4 p.m. Get out of the house and enjoy rock music with the Council Rock Band at Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.facebook.com/cooperstownchamber/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. Otsego Land Trust will be giving away free Balsam Fir trees. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. Otsego Land Trust will be giving away Balsam Fir Trees for the yard. For your, others safety, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org

CUSTOMER APPRECIATION – 1 – 7 p.m. Stop by for family fun featuring music, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers, and the original Polar Bear homemade ice cream. Free with lots of space for social distancing. Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream, 5212 St. Hwy. 28 South, Oneonta. 607-432-0901 or visit www.facebook.com/Polar-Bear-Homemade-Ice-Cream-More-538187663021144/

MUSIC – 1 p.m. Dust off your instrument and join Robin Seletsky to ‘Learn A Klezmer Tune’ each Sunday. All levels welcome, registration required. 607-222-5687 or visit robinseletsky.com/livestreams/ for info.