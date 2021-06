HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 15

MYPLATE – 2 p.m. Older adults are invited to get their nutrition questions answered by CCE nutrition educator Kim Ferstier. She will also create a delicious, affordable, meal to sample. Presented by the Cooperstown Senior Community Center, brick building behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com