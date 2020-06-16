HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: On Spring Bird Watching With The Audubon Society 06-17-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

WEBINAR – 4 – 5 p.m. Join the experts of Audubon Connecticut and Audubon New York to learn about what birds are nesting around us, what their behaviors are, how to identify them without disturbing them, how to become a citizen scientist by participating in the Breeding Bird Atlas. Visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

CONSERVATION – 7 – 8 p.m. Learn about ‘IMapInvasive’ a new online mapping tool for the public to participate in the fight against invasive species in NY. Learn how to use with Otsego County Conservation Association. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/getting-started-with-imapinvasives/ for info.