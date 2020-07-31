HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Oneonta History Exhibit 08-01-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

ARCHITECTURE EXHIBIT – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. New exhibit ‘Building Blocks of a City: 100 Years of Architecture in Oneonta’ opens to public highlighting significant buildings, structures that represent the development, transformation of the city. Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Visit www.oneontahistory.org/index.htm for info.

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

PADDLE & PULL – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Enjoy fun socially distanced day to help pull up Water Chestnut stump portion of Goodyear Lake. Personal watercraft allowed, rentals available. Registration required. Meet at Fishing Access Site, St. Hwy. 28, Portlandville. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-goodyear-lake-5/

RADIO CONCERT SERIES – 10 a.m. Enjoy performances from 2019 Honest Brook Summer Music Festival this summer. This week listen to tenor Thomas Meglioranza and pianist Reiko Uccida perform program of Schubert including ‘Sonata in A major’ and ‘Die schöne Müllerin’ on WSKG or channel 105.9 on the radio. Visit www.facebook.com/Honest-Brook-Music-Festival-115728758479086/ for info.

FOOD DRIVE-THRU – Noon – 8 p.m. Stop by to enjoy all your favorite fair foods at the Afton Fair Grounds, 46 E. Main St., Afton. Visit www.theaftonfair.com for info.