By: Larissa Ryan  11/29/2020  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO: Oneonta Ornament Drop-Off 11-30-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Oneonta Ornament Drop-Off

ORNAMENT DROP-OFF – 8 a.m. Last day for residents to make compost friendly or organic ornaments to decorate Muller Plaza Christmas Tree, then drop them at the office or in the box. Destination Oneonta, 4 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

