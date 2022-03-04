HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Opening Reception for Oneonta Artists Exhibit 03-05-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 5

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate the Annual Community Arts Network of Oneonta Member Show as it returns from a 2 year hiatus. Come see what local artists have been working on. On view through 3/19. CANO, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/annual-members-show

BLOOD DRIVE – 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Briggs Hall, Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

PHOTOGRAPHY – 10 a.m. – Noon. Sharpen your photography skills with award winning photographer J.W. Johnston in this class ‘Composition! Composition! Composition!’ 1st of 3 lessons held 3/12 & 3/19. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIVE MUSIC – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy dinner and music from the great American song-book as performed by Tommy Joy. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union St., Sidney. 607-563-8888