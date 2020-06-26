HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Paddle & Pull On Silver Lake 06-27-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 27

PADDLE & PULL – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Enjoy fun day on the lake to help pull up Water Chestnut & European Frog Bit from scenic lake. Canoes & Kayaks will be provided, outside craft not permitted. Registration required by 6/26. Silver Lake, Silver Lake Rd., New Berlin. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-silver-lake-2/

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For the health of the community, patrons are asked to limit hand-to-hand contact, frequently wash/sanitize hands. Customers can also reach out to vendors for pre-order & market pick-up. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open, requesting all patrons wash their hands before entering, only one person per household should shop, do not touch produce or goods yourself, allow vendors to bag the items for you, pay by credit card if possible or exact change if not, no seating available. maintain social distance of 6 feet, and if you are sick then stay home. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

GENEOLOGY – 4 – 5 p.m. Join Shannon to explore FamilySearch.org, learn about its features, navigation, and be able to continue to research your family roots independently. Presented by the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.