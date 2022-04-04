HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Photographer/World Traveler Shares Stories From 6 Decades 04-05-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 5

PHOTOGRAPHY – 6 p.m. Photographer Dmitri Kasterine presents ‘Photographs and Encounters’ featuring pictures he’s taken in his 60 years of photography, from Queen Elizabeth II to Mick Jagger, and more. Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WRITERS GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Join the group to work on current writing project, share what you’ve already written, get constructive feedback. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

GARDEN – 6:30 p.m. Learn how to start a vegetable garden with Agriculture and Horticulture Educator Jessica Holmes. Will cover everything from soil testing to plant spacing and the harvest timeline. Cost, $5-$10/person, registration required. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 119 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/04/05/starting-a-vegetable-garden

ANTHROPOLOGY – 7 p.m. Learn about the evolution of dogs in lecture ‘Beyond Human’s Best Friend: The evolution of dogs and their role in human society’ presented by Anthropology professor Dr. Renee Whitman for this years Susan Sutton Smith Lecture. Otsego Grille, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. sherry.wildenstein@oneonta.edu or visit oneontabulletin.wordpress.com/2022/03/21/renee-whitman-to-deliver-susan-sutton-smith-lecture-april-5%ef%bf%bc/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com