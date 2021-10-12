HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Poetry at Harwick College 10-13-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

VISITING WRITERS – 7 p.m. The Hartwick College department of English presents the first reading in the Visiting Writers Series. This month will feature poet Roger W. Hecht (Associate professor of English at SUNY Oneonta) reading from his works, meeting with students, and giving insights to what its like to be a professional writer. Free. Masks, vaccination required. Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4921 or visit www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/english-department/visiting-writers-series/

TRAP SHOOT – 1 & 6 p.m. Bring out your shotgun and shells for fun afternoon and evening trapshoot. (Weather permitting). Cost, $1/round. Please follow all firearm regulations. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. 607-638-9379 or visit www.facebook.com/crumhornrodandgunclub/

BLOOD DRIVE – 2 – 7 p.m. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main St., Schenevus. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org