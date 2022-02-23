HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Practice Public Speaking 02-24-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

TOASTMASTERS – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Improve speaking and leadership skills while having fun with a supportive group. This month will be online only, registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters/?ref=page_internal

FENIMORE QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View this years creations from the Fenimore Quilt Club. On show through 2/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

OPEN STUDIO – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grab a coffee and stop by the art studio with your current knitting, drawing, or painting project to work and socialize. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

SENIOR LUNCH – Noon. The Otsego County Office for the Aging invites residents aged 60+ for a delicious lunch. Must call 24+ hours in advance. Suggested donation $3.50. Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., Milford. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

ART GROUP – 1 p.m. Express you feelings & experiences through sketch, collage, calligraphy & more with a supportive group. Make friends and learn new skills. Please bring your own supplies. Will include time to share and inspire each other. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visitlibraries.4cls.org/springfield/

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 3 – 4 p.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

BEEKEEPING – 7 – 9 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Leatherstocking Beekeepers Association open to all to learn about beekeeping and share their experiences. Hosted at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Visit leatherstockingbeekeepers.com