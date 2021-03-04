HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Progress Of Broadband In Otsego Co. 03-05-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 5

SEMINAR – 8:30 – 11 a.m. Learn about the progress in bringing Broadband internet to Otsego County from Otsego Electric Cooperative CEO Tim Johnson. Free, registration required. Presented by The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

DONATIONS – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Last day to donate. Check your closets for gently used artworks to donate to the CAA Spring Cleaning Bazaar. Support the local art association, clear some space at home. Drop off weekdays through March 5. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

COOKING WITH KIDS – 3 p.m. Try new recipes while having fun with your kids. Fun interactive series of cooking classes open to income eligible families. Complete 6 and get a gift card to The Shoe Department. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext.115 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/21/cooking-with-kids

HEALTH LECTURE – 7 p.m. Hartwick presents spring O’Connor Chair Lecture. This year listen to panel of experts on ‘Self-Care in Times of Stress: Strategies to Promote Stress Relief, Coping, and Overall Psychological Well-Being’ featuring strategies for coping during the Pandemic. Presented by Hartwick College. 607-431-4790 or visit www.hartwick.edu/academics/annual-celebrations-lectures/oconnor-chair-lecture/

TRIVIA NIGHT – 7 p.m. Test your knowledge in 3-round game night all about renewable energy. Play as a team of 3 or on your own. Presented by A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215