HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Rally In Solidarity Against Racism 05-02-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 2

RALLY – 2 p.m. Get together in solidarity to support and celebrate Asian American’s against racism and hate. Masks & social distancing required. Organized by the Tri-County Women’s Coalition. Held at Otsego County Courthouse, 193 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit Tri-County Women’s Coalition Facebook Group for info.

I LOVE MY PARK DAY – Sign up to help get our local park ready for summer. This socially distant service day will include everything from cleaning the beach to maintaining the trails and planting trees. Registration required. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/