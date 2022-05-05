HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Return to the dance floor with the Otsego Dance Society 05-06-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 6

CONTRADANCE RETURNS – 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Rejoin your friends for a fun social dance with the Otsego Dance Society. Will feature music by Erik House & Friends and Peter Blue will be the caller. Suggested donation, $8/adult. New location at Cornfield Hall, 655 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. Visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

FIRST FRIDAY EXHIBIT – 5 p.m. Come view 20 years worth of mixed media and collage work by local artist and business owner Shannon Dzikas. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate opening of exhibit ‘Visits to Otsego County’ featuring paintings in oil and water color of the landscapes of our county by artists Melissa Borko Tevere and Marc Pelletier, of Philadelphia, PA, and Williamsburg, NY, who both call Pleasant Brook, NY, their second home. Free, open to public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

STAR WARS – 7 p.m. May the 4th be with you for the conclusion of Star Wars movie night series showing ‘Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi.’ Free at the Weiting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Visit www.wietingtheatre.com

MOVIE NIGHT – 7 p.m. Join the community for outdoor screening of ‘Spiderman: No Way Home.’ Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-376-7599 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

LIVE MUSIC – 7 – 10 p.m. Enjoy dinner and live music from Jerry Dee and the Dove Tones. Natty Bumpo’s, 8 Hoffman Ln., Cooperstown. 607-322-4060 or visit www.facebook.com/nattybumppos