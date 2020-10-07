HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Ruined Walled Castle Garden’ Poetry Reading With Author 10-08-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Tune in for reading of award winning book ‘The Ruined Walled Castle Garden’ with author Mary Gilliband of Ithaca. Evening will begin with open-mic featuring 5 poets. Presented by Bright Hill Press & Literary Center. Visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/ for info.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

CURATOR SPOTLIGHT – 2 p.m. Learn about the work of the curator behind the ‘Sacred Ground’ Exhibit,’ examining ballparks of the past, present and featuring 200+ artifacts. Features interview with Hall of Fame Curator. Free, registration required. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-curator-spotlight-sacred-ground?date=0

INFORMATION NIGHT – 6:30 p.m. Learn about 4H clubs, how to join, how to start your own and what they offer. 4-H Office, 31 Maple St., Oneonta. 607-547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org