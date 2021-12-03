HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Santa Arrives in Oneonta 12-04-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

HOLIDAY PARADE – 10 – 11 a.m. Santa arrives to his cottage with a fun, Home For The Holidays Parade. Line up at 9 a.m. on Elm St. Parade proceeds down Main Street, Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com/calendar

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

HOLIDAY PET PICS – 10 – Noon. Santa & Mrs. Claus stop by the shelter for photo shoot with the adoptable animals. Public welcome to participate, craft available for the kids while they wait their turn. Friendly, vaccinated dogs are welcome to come in to get their picture taken with Santa. Susquehanna Animal Shelter, 5082-5088 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-8111 or visit www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/

COOKIES & CRAFTS – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 34th annual event featuring baked goods, holiday cookies, and handmade items from local artisans. Bring your own bag, masks required regardless of vaccination status. Unitarian Universalist Society, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com/calendar

HOLIDAY WEEKEND – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit the town and find holiday gifts from local vendors. Also will feature Santa visiting from 1 – 3 at the Cherry Valley Museum. Main Street, Cherry Valley. 607-264-3080 or visit www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/

FUNDRAISER – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cherry Valley Girlscouts will be selling Mulled cider and donuts to benefit the playground project. Stop by during the Cherry Valley holiday weekend for this special treat for a good cause. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/CVGSPP

PHOTOGRAPHY – 10 a.m. – Noon. Learn basics of digital cameras and software to make your photos look great with fine art photographer J.W. Johnston. Free, registration requried for series of 3 classes. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

HOLIDAY SHOW – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. View works of pottery and sculpture by local artists Marcus Villagran, originally of Los Angeles, and Elizabeth Nields. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2010 or visit www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

SANTA – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa and make their holiday wishes. Then get some adorable holiday pictures for $10. Southside Mall, Oneonta.

FESTIVAL OF TREES – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. View beautiful trees decorated by local businesses and individuals. Enter for the chance to win a tree for the holiday. Production Room, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com/calendar

GINGERBREAD JUBILEE – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Celebrate all things Gingerbread this holiday season. Stop in and see the creations of area artists and vote on your favorite. Masks required. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com/calendar

AUDITIONS – 1 p.m. Break out the dancing shoes and audition for local production of Disney’s ‘The Newsies.’ All roles available, minimum age is 10. Rehearsals begin January 2022 with performances March 18-20 at Foothills Performing Arts Center. Masks required. Auditions held at The Orpheus Theater site in the Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.orpheustheatre.org

SANTA – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

30TH ANNIVERSARY – 3 – 6 p.m. Join the Center for Agricultural Development and Education to celebrate 30 years and to meet the farmers of our region. Proceeds of the party go to support their efforts to grow the agricultural sector in our region. Cost, $75/person. Hosted at Stonewall at the Meredith, 4206 Turnpike Rd., Delhi. 607-433-2545 or visit www.cadefarms.org/events

HOLIDAY TOUR – 3 – 8 p.m. Tour the historic village by lantern. See it dressed in its winter finery, learn about winter celebration including Christmas and how they were celebrated in Upstate New York in years past. Cost, $20/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/holiday-lantern-tours/2021-12-03/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate open of art exhibit by Ahmed and Ozsever and Rhonda Harrow Engel. This is the last exhibition of 2021. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

CHRISTMAS PARADE – 5 p.m. Join the Afton community to ring in the Christmas season. Continues celebrations ranging from breakfast with Santa to Polar Express rides. Main Street, Afton. Visit www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Afton-820374781311259