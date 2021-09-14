HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Senior Social & Trivia Night 09-15-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

SENIOR SOCIAL – 1 p.m. Otsego County Seniors (and a guest) are invited to test out their trivia on the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. Bring a team or we will make one for you. Prizes awarded for each round. Donuts and cider will be provided. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging. American Legion Pavilion, Willow St., Otego. 607-432-3279 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

TRAP SHOOT – 1 & 6 p.m. Bring out your shotgun and shells for fun afternoon and evening trapshoot. (Weather permitting). Cost, $1/round. Please follow all firearm regulations. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. 607-638-9379 or visit www.facebook.com/crumhornrodandgunclub/