By: Staff  11/27/2021  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Spin Class To Support Cooperstown Food Pantry 11-28-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Spin Class To Support Cooperstown Food Pantry 11-28-21

 11/27/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Spin Class To Support
Cooperstown Food Pantry

14-19eventspage

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

FUNDRAISER – 8:30 – 10 a.m. Spin to support the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Sign up online with a minimum donation of $10 to go to the pantry. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

SANTA – Noon – 2 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *