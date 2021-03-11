HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Spring Art Bazaar Opens 03-12-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 12

ART BAZAAR – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find deeply discounted art pieces at Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar featuring works by area artists from paintings to ceramics and everything in between. Available through April 20. Cooperstown Art Associaton, 22 main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

COOKING WITH KIDS – 3 p.m. Try new recipes while having fun with your kids. Fun interactive series of cooking classes open to income eligible families. Complete 6 and get a gift card to The Shoe Department. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext.115 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/21/cooking-with-kids

PLANETARIUM – 7 p.m. Explore the universe, learn whats new in the field of astronomy in fun virtual planetarium show with the SUNY staff and Nebula society students. Free, registration on Eventbrite required. Presented by the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

THEATER – 8 p.m. Enjoy production of Victorian period drama “Angel Street (Gaslight)” presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions. Visit www.facebook.com/GEStevensOneonta/ for info.