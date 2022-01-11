HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Springfield Reads Stories of Kindness 01-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12

SPRINGFIELD READS – 4 p.m. Bring the kids to listen to community members read stories of kindness. Presented at Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

COVID-19 TESTING – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Get tested and protect your friends and relatives. Appointments appreciated. Walk-ins accepted. American Legion, 86 W. Main St., Milford. Visit appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting to sign up.

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Church Hall Basement, St. Joseph’s Church, 303 W. Main St., West Winfield. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

COOKING CLASS – 2 p.m. Join CCE nutrition educator to learn how to make cozy comfort food for yourself and one other. Free, registration required. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rt. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/