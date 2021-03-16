HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner 03-17-21 ST PATRICK’S DAY

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

ST. PATRICK’S DAY!

CORNED BEE & CABBAGE – 4:30 – 7 p.m. Enjoy delicious St. Patrick’s day dinner to support the Richfield Springs Historical Association. Take-Out only. Richfield Springs Community Food Co-op, 140 W. Main St., Richfield Springs. Pre-order at 315-858-0657 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Southside Wesleyan Church, 5300 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week celebrate St. Patrick’s day with a meal from Ireland. Cost, $20/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining