HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Stop and Smell the Wildflowers 05-18-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

WILDFLOWER WALK – 10 a.m. – Noon. Jean Miller Memorial Wildflower Walk returns this year, led by local plant expert and DOAS member Connie Tedesco. Participants should dress for the weather, bring water, binoculars, & insect repellent. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Rd. Laurens. 607-397-3815 or visit doas.us/calendar/

BLOOD DRIVE – 2 – 7 p.m. Donate through May 19 for chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main St., Laurens. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

THRIFT SHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop in to support Helios Care and get 1/2 off everything in the shop. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 261 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5335 or visit www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice/

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) grant program for a women focused online job fair. Free. Presented by The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison & Oneida, Chenango, Delaware & Otsego. Visit www.working-solutions.org/events/eventdetail/166/-/women-in-apprenticeship-and-nontraditional-occupations-wanto-grant-virtual-job-fair

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 12:30 p.m. Join artist and professor Denis Defibaugh for a special lunch and tour through his exhibition ‘North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent—Photographs by Denis Defibaugh.’ Cost, $30/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

SPRING CRAFT – 4 p.m. Bring the friends out to paint a creative spring design on a wine bottle. Free, supplies included. Reservations recommended. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar