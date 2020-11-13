By: Larissa Ryan  11/13/2020  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Support Local Restaurants 11-14-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Support Local Restaurants

EAT LOCAL – Support local restaurants for the years ‘Restaurant Week.’ Participating restaurants offer a 2 course prix fixe for $20, more deals. Visit website for menu. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Visit otsegocc.com for info.

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

MASK GIVE-AWAY – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Find new masks for free at the Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut St., Cooperstown.

CANCELLED – CRAFT FAIR – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find items by local artisans, used book sale, luncheon to benefit a graduating senior by the Palatine Literary Society, Girl Scout bake sale, activities, childrens book & toy drive to benefit Toys for Tots program Free admission to craft fair. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/holidayfair-CANCELLED

