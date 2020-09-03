HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Test Your Science Knowledge 09-04-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

SCIENCE TRIVIA – 7 – 9 p.m. Test your knowledge science with your friends or play solo with the A. J. Read Science Discovery Center. Registration required. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/ for info.

COVID-19 TESTING – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Stop in for free Covid Test with results in 15 minutes. Help stop the spread. Testing by appointment only. 3 locations in Oneonta. Oneonta Armory, 4 Academy St.; Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St.; St. James Church, 305 Main St. Call 833-NYSTRNG for an appointment.

VIRTUAL THEATER – Enjoy past productions recorded live from the Glimmerglobe theater. Showing ‘Macbeth’ performed 2015. The Fenimore Art Museum. www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

LIT LATTES – 10 a.m. Discuss literature, get book recommendations, hear from guest speakers, much more from the Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ to join the discussion.

MUSIC ON MAIN – 6 – 8 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance by Bourbon and Branch. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.