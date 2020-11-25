HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt 11-26-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

THANKSGIVING DAY!

SCAVENGER HUNT – Thursday – Sunday. Participate in Thanksgiving weekend scavenger hunt. Find items indoors and out on the list, post them to facebook with the tag #OCCAfoundit for the chance to win prizes. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/holiday-2020-programming/

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING – Noon – 1:30 p.m. Community members are invited to enjoy dinner of Thanksgiving Turkey with all the trimmings, including pie. Free, delivery or take-out only. Presented by The Lords Table, 18 Elm St., Oneonta. 607-433–0356 or e-mail oneontathanksgiving@gmail.com