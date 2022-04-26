HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Theatrical Production of ‘Once Upon A Matress’ 04-27-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy theatrical production of ‘Once Upon A Mattress’ featuring a hilarious spin on the princess and the pea fairytale. Cost, $5 for the general public, available online or at the box office 1 hour before the show. Presented by the Mask and Hammer Theater Club at the Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneontabulletin.wordpress.com/2022/04/17/theatre-department-mask-hammer-to-present-once-upon-a-mattress-performances/

BOOSTER CLINIC – 8:30 – 11 a.m. Bassett patients aged 18+ are invited to get their first, second, third, or even fourth dose (for those that qualify) of the COVID-19 vaccine (J&J, Pfizer, & Moderna). Registration required. Bassett Medical Center Prime Care, 1 Atwell Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-4625 or visit www.bassett.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. SUNY Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Vietnam. Cost, $25/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

GRANT PRESENTATION – 7 p.m. Jeff Katz, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Otsego County, will be presenting to the Village Board of Otego how the community can go about seeking grants through the organization. Otego Village Hall, 4 River St., Otego. 607-287-5320.

HISTORY TALK – 7 p.m. Join the Springfield Historical Society for presentation ‘The Book that Never Was: The As-Yet-Unpublished Coffee Table Book for the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society’ by Megan I. Culbert. Regular meeting begins at 6. Springfield Community Center, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. Visit www.facebook.com/Springfield-Historical-Society-162620423754372/