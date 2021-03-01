HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour Exhibit Of Landscape Paintings At Fenimore 03-02-21

By: Larissa Ryan  03/01/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 2

Tour Exhibit Of Landscape

Paintings At Fenimore

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FOOD WEBINAR – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about food, recipes, and nutrition info you can use everyday. This week celebrate National Nutrition Month. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 x120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/05/tuesdays-2

TAX PREPARATION – 6 – 9 p.m. Accounting students at Hartwick College partner with the IRS to help community members prepare their 2020 taxes. Free, appointments required. Hartwick College, Oneonta. vita@hartwick.edu

