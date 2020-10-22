HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Turkey Dinner Take-Out 10-23-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

TURKEY DINNER – 5 p.m. Order delicious Roast Turkey dinner with all the trimmings for take-out only. Includes homemade pies. Donations/Reservations required. Middlefield Baptist Church, 121 Rezen Rd., Middlefield. To order call 607-547-9093 or 607-264-8042.

STREAMING – Theater returns with ‘An Evening of Lanford Wilson’ featuring 3 plays performed by local actors. ‘Days Ahead,’ with Gary Stevens, ‘A Poster of the Cosmos’ with Steve Dillon, & ‘The Moonshot Tape’ with Brooke Tallman-Birkett. Cost, $10 for 2-day steaming access. Presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions. 607-432-5407 or visit www.foothillspac.org

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Explore historic village by lantern light and learn about the ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ Tours leave at half hour intervals to 8. For social distancing 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1534 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org